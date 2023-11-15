Light, angles and symmetry: Max Colson on installation photography

Max Colson is obsessed with spaces and how we interact within them. Here the artist and lecturer discusses how this underpins his installation photography

When Max Colson walks into an exhibition space, he is looking for sight lines. He takes in the architecture, where the light is falling, the angles and symmetry. It is a slow, meditative process. Colson also imagines himself as a visitor and walks the paths they might choose. “The architects and interior designers spend a lot of time talking with the curator over the design of the space and how people should be led through,” he explains. “You’re trying to look for those visual channels.”

As a photographer, Colson is there to document the installation in situ, so he notes any reflective surfaces and how best to use lighting to catalogue the artworks. His role is both pragmatic and creative, and he is now a regular installation photographer for galleries, institutions and museums such as the Barbican and The Showroom gallery. The works on display change, but he has built a detailed knowledge of these venues’ architecture, and insists this is essential. “You want to give a sense of the space that you wouldn’t normally be able to see if you were just walking around the exhibition,” he says.

A commission usually starts with a phone call or meeting with the curator or assistant curator, to get some understanding of the show and the themes that underpin it. Most exhibitions at the Barbican take a day or so to photograph, but new clients – many of whom want the job done quickly – often suggest desired shots. Colson will then give them a rough quote, detailing what is possible in the stipulated time.