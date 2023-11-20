Now on show in New York City: BJP’s Female in Focus winners

One of the series winners is Egyptian photographer Lina Geoushy, whose project Shame Less: A Protest Against Sexual Violence, is a response to the universal prevalence of sexual violence against women. “In December 2020, in response to the #MeToo wave that Egyptian women led in June of the same year, I decided to work on this project,” she explains. She put out an open call on her Instagram, asking for participant involvement in a project about the stories of women, including herself, who had suffered sexual violence in both public and private spaces in Cairo. “Rather than a classic documentary approach, I chose to incorporate different elements that reflect the scale of the issue. I layered the environmental portraits I made with the participants in their own private spaces with their handwritten text and gold masking, to protect their identities, as per their requests. The construction of the images reflects our shared journey, and the evolution of my relationship with both them, and myself, regarding the issue.”

Also winning in the series category is Genoa-based photographer Valentina Fusco, with her series eMovere. Having grown up in Genoa, Fusco moved to Buenos Aires in 2019. “This work was born in 2020 during the Argentinean lockdown, a time when I should have returned home and was unable to do so for several months,” she explains. Those feelings of disorientation and detachment made her want to find ways of connecting with her homeland, and she began to see photographs as portals of connection. “When I was able to return, I began an obsessive search for the places abandoned by Italian migrants, and for archive images in museums and markets. In the process, I travelled deep into the migratory experience of my parents, thus establishing a new relationship with them, as if the common experience of distance from home had somehow brought us closer.” Pairing the found photographs she came across with new images she took of her homeland, her father and of the ocean between them, she replicates a compelling sense of space across both time and geography. “For a long time, Italy was a country of emigrants. Today, the cycle of the great mass exodus seems to have ended and turned into something more fluid. This photographic story was born out of a need to try to understand the most intimate, emotional and multifaceted meaning of migration, looking at my family, who emigrated to northern Italy after World War II, and at myself.” Ultimately, she says, she wants to show how migration is intrinsic to the human condition.