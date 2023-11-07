Beyond Paris Photo: Here’s what not to miss in the capital this week

Held in Le Molière, 40 rue de Richelieu, an old hôtel particulier (mansion or townhouse), approche is the photography fair where less is more. Just 11 galleries are taking part this year, each showing the work of a single artist. Approche focuses on imagemakers experimenting with the medium, and will feature the UK’s Open Doors, Egypt’s Tintera, and South Africa’s Afronova. Each is showing work by a new generation of artists – Kensuke Koike, Ibrahim Ahmed, and Vuyo Mabheka respectively. Jean-Vincent Simonet’s work, on show at Paris Photo last year, will be presented by Intervalle. Places at approche can be reserved via its website.

PhotoSaintGermain is a huge photography festival running from 02 to 25 November, including free exhibitions across the Left Bank. Institutions and galleries involved include the Centre Culturel Irlandais, Centre tchèque de Paris, and Maison de l’Amérique Latine, as well as Munich’s Daniel Blau and Galerie Roger-Viollet. Bookshops and pop-ups also take part, including Delpire & Co. The standard is high, with Nicole Gravier’s Mythes et Clichés at the Hotel La Louisiane, for example, coming fresh from Les Rencontres d’Arles.

There are also photography exhibitions in Paris’ many institutions and museums, including a show by Viviane Sassen at the Maison Européenne de la Photographie, and a large group show, Corps à corps – Histoire(s) de la photographie at Centre Pompidou, looking at photographic representations of the human race in the 20th and 21st centuries. Other institutions worth a visit include Le BAL, Fondation Henri Cartier-Bresson, Jeu de Paume, and Palais de Tokyo, as well as private foundations such as Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain.