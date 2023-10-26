‘We should all be thinking of scenarios that bring us together’: What to expect from LagosPhoto 2023

On show from 25 October until 31 December, the exhibitions in LagosPhoto are themed Ground State – Fellowship within the Uncanny, and aim to “explore the present moment in a bid to restore, repair and restitute hidden histories crucial for our survival.” As in previous years, the selected works come from artists and photographers from all over the world. This edition includes established image-makers such as Zanele Muholi, Zora J Murff, Poulomi Basu + CJ Clarke, Arko Datto, and M’hammed Kilito, as well as emerging names such as Chris Iduma, Fikayo Adebajo, Rehab Eldalil, and Amina Kadous.

“One of the big things I’m tapping into this year is the fact that Africa is so divided along languages,” says Nwagbogu, who is also curating Benin’s first ever pavilion for the 2024 Venice Biennale. “We need to be connected to people that have similar narratives. We need to forge new connections. These are constructs in our minds that we need to break down together.”

First held in 2010, LagosPhoto highlights contemporary artists working with photography who reflect experiences and identities from the African continent and beyond. In 2022, the festival was themed Remember Me – Liberated Bodies; Charged Objects and considered the photographer’s role in shaping, archiving and ordering narratives about communities and individuals. In 2021, under the theme Searching for Prince Adewale Oyenuga, it presented a project about a missing suitcase stuffed with a historic archive of paintings and photographs, which was left in Barcelona then repatriated to Nigeria.