Ian Beesley: ‘I take photographs for the people – working people, who are often overlooked’

Who is your work for?

I take photographs for the people – working people, who are often overlooked. I always try to give people a print when I have photographed them, and having a connection with the people I am photographing is at the core of my practice. I also try and keep in contact with many of the people I have photographed. It’s only fair if I am going to exhibit or publish their photo that they should be kept informed.

Could you tell us the story behind the image above?

I took this photo in the late-1970s. I spent days walking the streets of inner-city Bradford photographing children playing street games. This group were playing marbles. Their mother came out to see what I was doing. I told her the purpose of the photos and she was quite happy to chat. The boy at the back with his hands in his pockets got in touch this year after he saw the photo on the BBC. He couldn’t remember me taking it, but he recalls his mum speaking of a strange man with a camera, and how she saw him off with a yard brush. He always wondered if that was true as she had a copy of the photo on her mantelpiece. In October, he came to my exhibition at Salt Mills in Bradford with his family and took pride in showing his grandkids where he used to live.