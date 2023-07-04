Fantasy and fiction: Inside the hyperreal world of Lou Escobar

The French photographer employs playfulness and pleasure to imagine a vibrant universe that chimes with her love of movie-making

In Lou Escobar’s visual world, fantasy is a persistent presence. Her protagonists – often street-cast or inspired by people in her life – are strong, confident and carefree. She images them inside cars, in hotel rooms, on the street, outside diners and convenience stores, in hyper-real scenes that feel more akin to film stills than staged photography. In every frame, emotions run high. Play and pleasure are critical to Escobar’s strategy, one committed to her brand of escapism that prioritises women’s lives. “I’m just a girl from the suburbs,” says the photographer and director, who grew up on the outskirts of Paris. “This desire to imagine worlds is who I am.”

Escobar’s career took off quickly despite her never intentionally planning to build one in photography. Her first clients discovered her on Instagram five years ago, and since then she has collaborated with the likes of Gucci, Diesel, Vogue, i-D and Playboy, successfully straddling commercial and editorial fashion work. However, while Escobar loves the challenge of working in single images, it is film directing that she hopes to pursue long-term, having recently completed her first script.