‘The life you’ve always wanted’: Lara Chahine considers unrealistic beauty standards in Lebanon

Bless Your Beauty, Chahine’s ongoing project, is a poignant survey of how forces of religion, Westernisation, capitalism and internet culture coalesce to create impossible beauty standards for Middle Eastern women. The idea stemmed in part from Lebanon’s reputation for plastic surgery. In 2007, First National Bank Lebanon, a leading bank based in Beirut, began to offer loans for plastic surgery, one year after the war with Israel. It was marketed via a bold billboard campaign in which blonde, Western-looking women were pictured next to the slogan: ‘Have the life you’ve always wanted.’ “As though women should be like, OK, maybe my entire family died [in the war]. Maybe a lot of our infrastructure was blown up. But I can still have the life I always wanted – if I just take out a loan and get a nose job or get some lip fillers,” Chahine says.

In an image of a woman’s heavily made-up face squashed against a photocopier, or a series of passport photos warped by beauty filters, a dystopian dread simmers; in a foetal nude portrait, or shots of supple flesh, cultural influences are stripped away to evoke our primal and corporal nature. Each image in Bless Your Beauty tells a story that is at once deeply personal and acutely collective: vignettes of female longing, healing, anger, empowerment, pain. Jolting through such emotions as the viewer is not unlike the experience of existing as a woman on the internet, and in the world, at any given moment. In Boulos’ words: “Instead of walking on eggshells, Lara talks directly and shamelessly about beauty – while staying sober, elegant and respectful.”