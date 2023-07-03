Evocation, not documentary – inside Giulia Vanelli’s allusive shots of Tuscany

The 27-year-old’s approach to image-making is instinctive and spontaneous. Her photographs are gentle and delicate, filled with subtle visual symbols that are charged with meaning. The Ugly Duckling, for example, is a series ruminating on self-doubt and fear. “The project was born from the need to externalise an inner conflict,” she explains, referring to a period of her life where she struggled with self-esteem. “I wanted to visualise and analyse this human condition in an objective way.” The project was unplanned, the entirety of it emerging from long sessions of editing. “I had a collection of pictures taken at different times and places as a stream of consciousness,” she explains. “I understood that there was a connection between most of them, so I started to build a narrative.”

Vanelli does not describe her visual approach as documentary, but rather as “evocative”. Her images are the result of an interpretation of a certain memory or a feeling, she says, rather than an objective description. Her nominator for Ones to Watch, curator Giangavino Pazzola, elaborates on this: “Her images have a high evocative potential and are enigmatic to a degree that leads not only to the aesthetic contemplation of the shot but also to the stimulation of immediate connections to the history of art and images.”