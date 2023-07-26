Henry Agudelo on forty years photographing Colombia

The 63-year-old photographer speaks without sentimentality, but his stories of the past have an audible weight. One of Colombia’s pre-eminent photojournalists, he has captured both the wonders and the horror of humanity within the country, leading journalist Robinson Usuga Henao to call him the ‘El ojo De Dios’ (the eye of god). It is a testament to the depth and breadth of his archive, much of which remains unpublished due to years of journalistic censorship.

Born in the poverty-stricken El Pesebre barrio in Medellín, Agudelo’s family had fled ‘La Violencia’, the period of civil-war between the 1940s and 60s which was largely fought in rural areas and pushed people into the city’s margins. It was a job opportunity as a darkroom technician at El Mundo, the first of the national newspapers Agudelo would work at, which gave him a route out. Interested in photography, he had asked to shadow senior reporter Pedro Nel Ospina at football matches and began involving himself, picking up commissions that others didn’t want to accept. In the late-80s, the news was dominated by Pablo Escobar and the drug-trade violence which was rapidly engulfing the city, with the ill-fated Comuna 13 district becoming a transit route for trafficking. But as a self-titled ‘peasant boy,’ Agudelo’s competitiveness within an elitist industry increasingly pushed him to find those difficult-to-capture images.

Agudelo’s early photographs document the horror of Escobar’s unhinged temper, opposed factions of rightwing paramilitaries (funded by wealthy landowners and businesses), radical leftist guerilla groups, and the chaos of government. The violence killed thousands of innocent people, not to mention the ‘disappeared,’ throughout the 1970s to 1990s. His archive includes photographs of young military personnel filling in to placate the 1985 attack on the Supreme Court of Colombia, in which members of the leftist M-19 guerrilla group took over the Palace of Justice in Bogotá. Another series documents the horror of the Mapiripán massacre of 1997. Agudelo arrived as charred bodies still smouldered. Paramilitaries had terrorised the village and executed ‘presumed’ guerillas, children among them.