Granta’s photo editor on finding image-text harmony

Is working at Granta different from other editorial positions?

Granta is a literature magazine and writing will always be its main focus. Most other places I’ve worked have relied heavily on commissioning new photography, which is a part of the job I have always loved. At Granta we mostly work with existing photography stories. It’s more about finding ways to present people’s often long-term projects into a magazine feature. We’re very fortunate we can give a story up to 24 pages in the magazine, which is pretty unheard of in other places. Although it’s primarily a text magazine, weirdly, when we work with images, the photography comes first. At other magazines I’ve always looked at ways to illustrate stories with photography. At Granta we are often working to contextualise the photography with writing.

What is Granta’s visual identity when it comes to photography?

We don’t have a considered identity, although I’m sure there is one. I’m more interested in building something that is ethical, supportive and brave. That means we have a lot of conversations about consent and think about the positionality of the photographers. That said, there are visual strands you could pick out – probably somewhere between my taste and that of the other editors. We all seem to be interested in the mood or feeling of photo essays, rather than technical skill, which puts us in an unusual place. Amateurism is the wrong word, as we work with incredible professionals, but these people tend to lean away from the things others might assume make a good photograph.