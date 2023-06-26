Radical approach: PhotoIreland returns for its 14th edition

Taking place in Dublin, PhotoIreland presents a programme with an international outlook, reflecting a continual urgency for change

“To me, the important question is about whose centre – whose eyes, whose gaze, whose lens, whose vision – do we prioritise and advocate for?” says Renée Mussai. “These days, I refuse to recognise ‘dominant’ positions as fixed, canons as written, or binary concepts of periphery and centre, nor a canon predominantly occupied by Western, male, heteronormative photographers. They are not my orientation points, or anchors.”

Mussai is a distinguished photography curator and scholar; she was Autograph ABP’s senior curator for two decades, then left last year to become artistic director and chief curator at The Walther Collection. Her book, Eyes That Commit, will be published soon with Prestel, and she’s drawn on that research to curate an exhibition at this year’s PhotoIreland. Gathering artists such as Aida Silvestri, Heather Agyepong, Hélène Amouzou, Silvia Rosi, Lola Flash, Monica de Miranda, Zanele Muholi and Frida Orupabo, the exhibition is titled I See the Face of Things to Come. This name is drawn from a song by Nina Simone, as is the overall festival title R/evolutions and in both cases, says Mussai, points to the continual urgency and necessity for change.

“We have decades, centuries of work to both do and undo,” she says. “Endless years where female and non-binary artists of colour – as well as others, such as neuro-diverse creative practitioners, for example – were ignored, marginalised, or disavowed. And we must remember too that each ‘missing chapter’ addressed or redressed, tends to open or expose, another…When female artists are highlighted, oftentimes female artists of colour are still missing or underrepresented. When female artists of colour are considered, female artists of colour who are also queer or identify as non-binary are routinely absent, and so on. It is a continuous labour, one which requires commitment, and multi-directional vision, as well as a level of self-reflexivity, and self-criticality. We might not always get it right, but we must try.”