Kuba Ryniewicz is finding poetry in his process – and joy in the LGBTQ+ community

Daily Weeding sought out beauty and community in the everyday, and Ryniewicz is still inspired by that ethos, even as attitudes harden towards immigrants in the UK, and to the LGBTQ community in Poland. For Ryniewicz, finding joy and camaraderie is itself a political act.

“I go to protests but it’s also important to do things that make us happy,” he says. “It’s important to build a community and have a little fun. Here in the West, we’re so used to being busy, to thinking of the past and the future, we’re losing the sense of being in the here and now.”

“Kuba Ryniewicz uses photography to grapple with the complexities of life and the limitations imposed upon us,” says writer and editor Gem Fletcher, who nominated him for Ones to Watch. “He has no interest in following trends or falling in line with the prescriptive expectations of the industry. Instead, his work is a proposition – how do practices of care allow us to co-curate new possibilities?”

Ryniewicz is shooting his current project in his studio, a former office whose decor he has left untouched. The challenge is to find the poetry in it, he says, laughing that it is tough but all part of the process for this work. He is photographing people he finds via word of mouth, or the local lesbian bar, or Grindr, inviting them to the studio then seeing what happens.