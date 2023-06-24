Capturing the pathos of loss – and the pain of longing for home

Following the death of his grandmother, Ones To Watch winner Ali Monis Naqvi delivers a tribute to her – and to the community he was raised in

Ali Monis Naqvi was born in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India, in 1995. When he was 17, he relocated to New Delhi, and then eventually to his current home in Goa. He grew up as part of a small Muslim community in the Chamanganj area of Kanpur and was predominantly raised by his maternal grandparents.

It was here that he first became interested in photography, observing his grandfather taking pictures of him and his family using his analogue SLR. “The idea of looking at pictures and going back in time really inspired me,” he recalls. “I am an only child, so photography felt fulfilling and didn’t require the company of others.”

During his childhood, he spent a lot of time with his grandmother discussing nature and wildlife, as they tended to her plants on their rooftop and listened to Urdu poetry on TV. These precious conversations went on to inform the subjects that interest him most as an artist, as well as the deeper theme that runs throughout Naqvi’s practice: home.