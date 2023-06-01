Jake Elwes: “Part of my role as an artist is demystifying AI technologies”

As The Zizi Show brings deep fake drag queens to the V&A, its creator talks to BJP about gender nonconformity, tech bias, and queer resistance

A drag queen and their deepfake doppelganger are currently lipsyncing to Beyoncé and Pink at the V&A. In fact, the museum’s new Photography Centre features not just one, but ten drag queen deepfakes, each starring in artist and coder Jake Elwes’ installation The Zizi Show. These doppelgangers pulsate to vaguely recognisable beats in an otherwise dark space, so brightly lit that their auras (and voices) spill into the neighbouring rooms. Elwes takes a kooky conceit – whether you can train a neural network on a drag queen – and turns it into something engaging and uncanny.

“A lot of people who use AI do try to intentionally mystify it, making these grand claims around the agency of the machine,” Elwes says. “Part of my role as an artist is also demystifying this technology.”

Elwes finds a focal point for something different instead, exploring the potential to use AI and machine learning for aesthetic work. In Machine Learning Porn (2016) they used a neural network of pornographic images to reverse-engineer blurry images, for example, gesturing towards the erotic despite containing nothing sexual.

Elwes originally started working with this technology in 2017, when they were graduating from UCL’s Slade School of Art. Back then they were more interested in the metaphysical elements of this form – in whether these tools could restrict the agency of artists or their autonomy. But gradually Elwes “began to find those questions quite restricting,” they explain.

At around the same time, a glut of research began to come out investigating bias in AI. It revealed how all-too-human prejudices were replicated by the technologies, showing, for example, how systems trained predominantly on white faces were unable to identify people of colour. Simultaneously, Elwes’ partner, an academic who also researches queer spaces and performance, was running a drag venue in North London. “I realised that drag could be a really interesting way of exploring those biases,” Elwes says. “It’s an ultimate expression of gender nonconformity.”