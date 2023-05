Editor’s picks: Stories you might have missed in May

In this month’s editor’s picks, we take another look at Craig Easton’s decades-long portrait of the Williams – a family let down by the systemic failure of successive governments’ social policies. We also re-visit BJP‘s top photo book picks for this season, and step inside Trevor Paglen’s studio. Finally, we explore the little-known colour images of Magnum’s Werner Bischof and, in a piece from the latest issue of BJP, ask if socially engaged photographers should pay their participants.