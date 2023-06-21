‘You would probably call it unprofessional’: Belonging, violence and masculinity in Ukraine

Developed in his bathroom, Ones To Watch winner Vic Bakin’s images offer nostalgia in a time of war

Vic Bakin was born in 1984, in a tiny village in Turkmenistan that “is probably now non-existent”. Raised near the Carpathian Mountains in western Ukraine, Bakin moved to Kyiv 13 years ago, where he lives today. During this life of migration, Bakin found photography. Although, he laughs, there was no “I saw Edward Weston and I began” moment.

Without pursuing a formal education in photography, Bakin started making images of Ukrainian youth (often young men and often for fashion brands), queer communities and rave culture. While each group was different, Bakin was drawn to the shared experience of mystery and contradictions that coming of age brings.

Epitome, his most recent work, began from a similar place. Originally a poetic exploration of youth and masculinity, the work pulled in a new direction when Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The photographs of tender bodies and tranquil land became less about masculinity and more about belonging and the fragility of it amid chaos. Yet, despite the grief that now entwined around Epitome, Bakin found solace in rediscovering faces and places from the past.