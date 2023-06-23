Personal and political: An illuminating look at the strength of Iranian identity

Through her journey to rediscover her native Iran, Ones To Watch winner Parisa Azadi provides an intimate portrait of survival and joy

Born in Tehran in 1986, amid the Iran-Iraq war, Parisa Azadi’s childhood was caught between the innocence of family gatherings, picnics and play, and the persistent presence of fear, violence and grief. When she turned eight, her family emigrated to Canada, leaving behind a dark chapter in Iran’s history.

The transition to the West was difficult for Azadi, who felt the “heavy burden“ of becoming part of a new minority with a fractured identity. As a student, she sought answers to the complex issues of her upbringing, studying politics and sociology, but it was photography that she credits for giving her a voice.

“I have a complicated relationship with language,” Azadi says. “I stopped speaking my mother tongue for many years because I had so much shame. I learned English to survive, but grew up resenting it because people constantly corrected how I spoke.” Over time, photography allowed the artist to communicate her experiences and understand her position in the world. “I’m interested in examining the inside and outside forces that affect marginalised communities and what this violence does to people over time.”