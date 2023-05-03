Wolfgang Tillmans on Juan Pablo Echeverri’s Lost Identity

A political edge

“The technique sounds simple but then it’s executed for 20 years, and it accumulates such value, such a richness,” says Tillmans. “Some of them are full of character, some were obviously just part of his routine. In some he played, he put on the same jacket he wore 10 years ago, or 20 years ago. It is absolutely fascinating how many phases ultimately we all have. A passport photo is really a very crude approximation of our complex selves.”

Echeverri combined these autoportraits into large grids, ignoring chronology or strict typology in search of more complex investigation of the way photography and identity intersect. These grids have taken various forms over the years, but three of them are on show at extra-large size at Between Bridges – each one measuring one metre square and including 400 portraits of the artist, 1200 images in total.

The title Identidad Perdida is lifted from a handwritten note Echeverri taped to his studio wall, and it serves as an insight into his oeuvre. As Tillmans points out, Echeverri “really never had any other subject matter than dress or taking on roles played by himself”, but that manifested in multiple ways, and took on a political edge. The exhibition includes a series of images titled MUTILady (2003), for example, documenting a performance in which Echeverri, airbrushed with an anatomical painting of the muscles beneath the skin, was photographed multiple times while a hairdresser cut and recut his hair.

On the one hand it’s a playful comment on hairstyles and subculture but on the other it cuts deeper, the title merging ‘lady’ with ‘motilar’ [‘to crop’], ‘mutation’ and ‘mutilation’, at a time when Colombians faced intense violence from paramilitary groups. “This work didn’t take place in a safe society,” comments Tillmans. “It came out of a society that was in a state of war, which is difficult [to understand] for Europeans, for anybody who hasn’t lived in a state of instability and threat.

“All this expression with identity in public came at personal risk,” he adds. “The freedom that he chose to express was, I think, a direct response to the restriction of the time in Colombia. [These works] are about everyday observations of society at large, but at the same time they have a South American or Latin American detail and tone. I think they have the most to do with authority.”