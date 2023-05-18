Ezio D’Agostino interrogates one of the most expensive engineering experiments in human history

Interestingly, the ITER project itself appears immune to the twists and turns of contemporary geopolitics, however grave recent developments appear. Where sanctions are imposed and diplomatic ties unravel beyond the facility’s fences, international collaboration goes on unabated within, with Russian scientists working shoulder to shoulder with European and North American colleagues. The conventions of the outside world are here suspended, owing to the optimistic climate in which the project was dreamed up. Born in the 1980s from a delicate dialogue between US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev, ITER was “one of the first initiatives to establish cooperation between the East and the West,” D’Agostino states. It surely owes as much to money. Co-funded by the EU and six further member states, the project has generated jobs and constitutes big business for contractors. With so much already invested, to stop now would be unthinkable. By some estimates, the project’s initial budget of €6bn is thought to have multiplied tenfold – beset by a familiar catalogue of delays and technical problems.

The preliminary results of D’Agostino’s explorations at ITER, where he is granted considerable behind-the scenes access, come together in a new body of work titled Sun Dog. Beyond probing at ITER’s political context, Sun Dog posits a further series of overlapping perspectives as to how we might think about the site. At times, the artist’s lens is almost archaeological – a discipline he studied before turning to photography. Through a photographic archive of architectural impressions and found objects from across the site, there’s a sense that these isolated details – deprived of their original contexts – might well have been exhumed in some future excavation campaign. In particular images, D’Agostino nods to the site’s contrasting temporalities, spanning the ancient stone on which it was built to the shorter lifespan of its man-made facilities, which are scheduled for disassembly in the 2060s.

In other instances, D’Agostino’s approach is distinctly pseudoscientific. In meteorology, the term ‘sun dog’ refers to an atmospheric optical phenomenon, in which a bright spot appears on one or both sides of the sun. ITER’s primary objective is to create a kind of second sun on Earth. In an attempt to emulate this, D’Agostino runs a series of DIY studio experiments. One such “visual study of the wavelengths of sunlight” is in fact a cropped image of a CD, its surfaces glistening a colourful spectrum. These playful efforts to create a ‘real’ image of the sun are a reminder of limitations, the camera’s and otherwise. How can we recreate something we can barely even look at – an ’unwatchable star’? D’Agostino’s photo-based trials become a metaphor for the pitfalls of the wider ITER experiment, which some scientists have condemned to near-certain failure.