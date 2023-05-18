Salts of the earth: The balancing sculptures of Su Ji Lee

An example of this is salt: “Salt is one of the most common household condiments, we consume it every day, yet we don’t cherish it as a prized possession.” In an image titled Salt Mimesis, Lee attempts to quantify the physical and subjective properties of the condiment. She creates a sort of scientific chart, complete with black-and-white images of salt piles and a checklist of properties, as if taken from a textbook. Then there is an image of a dinner plate, spinning through the air, quite literally appearing as a ‘flying saucer’ – becoming a thing of wonder in an otherwise empty night sky.

Many of the scenes Lee creates can be described as temporary sculptures because, she says, “all of the constructions in my images exist solely to be recorded on the flat emulsion of a photograph and then destroyed without a trace”. The photographs become “a piece of evidence” of a moment of manipulated reality. This is the case in the image For Being a Tree (2021), in which Lee reconstructs the form of a tree out of discarded branches. “While the branches are held together with glue and string to form the image of a tree, it is ultimately a futile imitation,” she says.