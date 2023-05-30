The abyss stares back: Inside Jaime Welsh’s anxious rooms

In a new series, the Portuguese artist explores existential angst and alienation using his cold, precise choreography

Anxious, foreboding, at times even hostile, the architecture in a typical Jaime Welsh photograph takes on its own mood, as if it were a character in the scene. His unwelcoming, unwieldy compositions share some common features: intense lighting, smooth surfaces, empty spaces. Welsh’s figures stand awkwardly like they don’t belong, their gazes pointed; sightlines are often the focal point of his images, each haunted by loneliness. This is photography driven by the conflicted, troubled relationship between power and beauty.

A boy lies on the ground against a textured backdrop in The Black Door. His pale skin glows, body at rest with arms gently folded. Barefoot, he could be at home, preparing for sleep. Or we might read the scene as a dream snippet, a kind of speculative fantasy treading the thin line between hope and dread. The suggestion of the surreal has been a long running motif for Welsh. Doubled figures stalk his earlier works. Eerie twins in Cabin and the haunting reflection in For Laura (double) underscore a consistently uncertain stance towards reality. In a new picture, The Oval Room, the subject rests their head on the glossy varnished surface, the reflection creating a double that is easy to miss.