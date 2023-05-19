Our pick of this season’s best new photobooks

Jamie Murray, Folly (Photo Editions)

When Jamie Murray realised that he would not be granted access to photograph inside a UK prison, he began experimenting with alternative storytelling techniques. Interested in the living institutions that form society and the spectacle of criminality, the photographer sought out ex-prisoners. His book, Folly, explores their experiences of being both inside and outside the British justice system – but through a rich, folkloric lens.

The title follows a fractured narrative. Threaded throughout are portraits of former inmates: men with their heads bowed, or cast in the half-light of day. “He looked at me and asked, ‘Are you a man or a beast?’ I questioned if there is a difference between the two,” Murray writes of a conversation with one sitter. “‘There can be if you want, that’s the butterfly, that’s the aim, it just takes time’,” the man replied.

The question seems to spell out the journey of loss and redemption which, through a soft sequence of images, becomes allegorised. A tall tower rises in the pale wash of the sky, a Minotaur stands ominously, deep cracks open up in the Earth – all literal and symbolic representations spun from the former prisoners’ personal experiences. A beautiful and searching book, Folly asks us to fall back on our imagination. (Ellie Howard)