Fair exchange: should socially engaged photographers pay their participants?

As culture evolves, so does language. Many documentary photographers today would never describe people in their pictures as ‘subjects’ since it suggests a power dynamic they reject. They might say that they ‘make’, rather than ‘take’, those pictures. They might avoid words such as ‘shoot’ and ‘capture’ in articulating their process, objecting to the violent undertones. New words come as other words go. And one word spoken with increasing frequency in recent years by artists, institutions and funders is ‘co-creation’.

Arts Council England’s 2021 report Considering Co-Creation defines it as: “Shared authorship of a creative work or project, where each party plays an equal role (but not necessarily the same role). Each party has creative agency throughout the development and production of the creative work or project.”

In photography, this method is described as ‘socially engaged photography’. It is adopted by those working with individuals or groups whose perspectives are lacking within mainstream visual culture – due to their being marginalised, isolated, or socially or economically disadvantaged. The language of ‘co-authorship’ and ‘co-production’ is rooted in the idea of a collective endeavour.