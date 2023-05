‘A challenge to power’: Archival images of Bolivia’s queer carnival performers

In Barbarella’s Kiss, a new exhibition at Auto Italia, London, artist and activist David Aruquipa Pérez presents his personal, powerful archive of images of Las Chinas Morenas Ofelia, Titina, Juana, Candy, Lucha, Diega and Barbarella. “The history of the Las Chinas Morenas reveals that the political struggles of liberation arise from the people,” Pérez says. “Especially working class, indigenous people, who live and fight for their sexuality daily.”

A member of Bolivian LGBTQ activist collective Familia Galán, Pérez first became involved with Las Chinas Morenas in 2009. Despite his years of work around queer liberation, even he had been unaware of the performers – whose contribution to the LGBTQ+ movements of the 1960s and 70s has been largely unrecognised – until this time. From here he began to research the community, eventually becoming the trusted guardian of their images.

“By the time I started my research, most of the Las Chinas Morenas were already elderly, between 70 and 80-years-old,” Pérez explains. “They told me their stories and at the same time they gave me their photographs. Many of the photographs were torn, or erased with markers – faces of men who they surely didn’t want to remember.”