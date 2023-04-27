Marc Camille Chaimowicz presents five decades of collaged chaos at Wiels

Nuit américaine, a new exhibition at Wiels in Brussels, presents a combination of old and new works from Chaimowicz’s career. Viewers are taken from a restaging of his 1972 installation Celebration? Realife to a transposition of his Hayes Court living room (complete with mid-century armchairs and drinks cabinet). Also included are a new photographic series in the Camberwell flat, and whimsical A4 collages taken from pages of fashion and luxury magazines. “I think one of the reasons Marc Camille is perhaps not as well known as some of his peers is because he’s very diverse in the forms that his work takes,” says Zoë Gray, the show’s curator. “He’s not willing to be pigeonholed… He is consistently different in his approach and media.”

Celebration? Realife remains one of Chaimowicz’s most famous works, a post-pop, multisensory extravaganza. First staged at Gallery House London, it was a radical shake-up of what an installation could be through the use of a ‘scatter environment’ (a term coined by Chaimowicz). Objects and found photographs are intuitively yet deliberately strewn across the floor. Coloured spotlights bounce off low-hung mirrorballs while the snarling guitar riffs of The Doors and Jimi Hendrix play through the darkened room. Tripod-mounted cameras hint at the role that photography has to play not only in documenting modern life, but in reframing reality as we know it. Slide film is projected onto one wall, fleeting glimpses of images that dissolve into immateriality, in a gesture that Chaimowicz compares retrospectively to digital culture and even selfies. “These projections completely predate that transient form of photographic recording.”

When it premiered, Celebration? Realife baffled what Chaimowicz wryly terms the “sophisticated art world”. “The piece was most naturally appreciated or enjoyed by very young people who weren’t yet conditioned as to how to read art,” he explains. “They would just sit down in a very natural way.” Some would even light up joints in the space and sit quietly listening to the music or drink the free tea and coffee on offer. “I was very aware of how alienating a contemporary art practice could be,” Chaimowicz continues. “I was very pleased that kids could come in and just feel that relaxed or that at home.” Amidst the discarded streamers, glittery party hats and sequined shoes, Celebration? Realife has the appearance of a party aftermath – at once timeless and distinctly of its decade.