Openness and solidarity at Fotografia Europea

Exploring collective European identity, Fotografia Europea returns to the Italian city of Reggio Emilia with a programme confronting the politics of inclusion and exclusion

Is there such a thing as a common European identity? To what extent do myth and memory shape our sense of belonging? How can photography foster a response to the state of the continent today? These are some of the questions informing this year’s Fotografia Europea festival, which has returned to the city of Reggio Emilia in northern Italy for its 18th edition.

Running until 11 June, the festival’s theme – ‘Europe matters: visions of a restless identity’ – was conceived to “explore ideas of openness and solidarity”, says Tim Clark, who returns for the third year as its artistic co-director, alongside Walter Guadagnini and Luce Lebart. “It has been addressed before, and it will be addressed again, but [Europe is] this perennial topic with the possibility of so many different permutations that are rich and complex.

“There’s a lot of scope in terms of capturing the nature of the European community… but we feel we have enlisted photographic projects that not only run the gamut of various approaches to the medium, but also address various territories.”