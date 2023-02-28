Portrait of Humanity Vol. 5 shortlist reveals the faces of a changing world

Many of the images that have defined the last year reflect deep divisions in society. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine saw countless war refugees flee their country, with their plight shown across the globe. As Iran’s brave women marched for equality, their message was conveyed worldwide. In Britain, photographs of striking workers illustrate the state of a nation. All of these events have something in common: they are reminders of strength, defiance and the issues that draw us together.

This is the backdrop for the fifth edition of Portrait of Humanity, with photographers capturing the faces of this changing world. Volume 5 brings together 200 portraits from artists around the world, published in a book by Hoxton Mini Press. A week later, on 7 March, 30 single image winners and the 3 winning series will be revealed. Winning artists will have their work exhibited at Belfast Exposed gallery and Indian Photo Festival. Protest is a common theme across the shortlisted images as photographers seek to portray the moments that make us who we are.