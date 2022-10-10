Chris Killip retrospective opens at The Photographers’ Gallery, accompanied by a new book

As a result, Grant and Marshall Grant were given access to Killip’s archive and began selecting work for the retrospective. Grant was also asked to write several in-depth texts and essays for the book, offering detailed insight into Killip’s practice. Known for his work in Britain in the 1980s, as the country underwent a period of deindustrialisation, Killip was a strong proponent of slow photography, and was famed for his ability to integrate into the communities he was documenting, earning their trust over long periods of time. “His commitment to both the region and communities he photographed is singular in the medium,” says Grant. “Though Chris’ major series were achieved during an intense decade of production, it is telling that even three decades later he was in touch with, and fondly received by those who populated his pictures.”

The people in question belonged to communities all around Britain, but it was Killip’s work with groups in the north of England that won him widespread acclaim. His book In Flagrante (1988) is often considered the most important photographic study of the country in the 80s, and contains some of Killip’s most powerful images. His documentation of working-class communities in the north, shown in an unflinching yet sympathetic manner, revealed in detail the devastating impact deindustrialisation was having on this forgotten section of society. Another of his series, titled Skinningrove, exhibited a similar approach in its study of a small fishing village in North Yorkshire, and Grant cites this body of work as his favourite of Killip’s: “For me, the Skinningrove series has an attachment with both the land and people that has never been bettered. It also, like some of the other series, conveys so much about how Chris was able to become trusted in challenging circumstances. In looking at the series in full, we become as much aware of Chris as a person as we do a photographer.”