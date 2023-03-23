No camera, no problem: Garry Fabian Miller returns to the Arnolfini

His latest body of work, Blaze, revolves around this thinking, published as a new book in October (2019), and accompanied by a solo show, Midwinter Blaze, at Ingleby Gallery (December 2019). Together, the book and show mark the end of an epoch, of the analogue, soon-to-be arcane methods Fabian Miller has mastered, and with it, an artistic career. Artist and friend Edmund de Waal writes the introduction: “Not only do these new works have lateness built into their making, we are conscious that these works are near the close of this part of his practice – they have lateness as their theme.” Fabian Miller smiles. “I liked this idea of going out in a blaze of light.”

Yet though the works contemplate their own extinction, they also map the progression of a significant new departure within Fabian Miller’s practice. The images presented are produced on Cibachrome, but finished digitally by the colour reproduction expert John Bodkin, who has become Fabian Miller’s closest collaborator. In the past 10 years, the two men have evolved a hybrid way of working, one in the darkroom, the other at a computer screen. “Once I knew my material was ending, I knew I would need to work differently, in a new way,” he says. “I wouldn’t have sufficient paper to make exposures in the way I was used to.” Before, he would conceive of an image in terms of an effect of light, or a certain composition, and then work painstakingly to recreate it, edging closer through a series of exposures. Now, he must trust in his and Bodkin’s composite vision and expertise. “I know when an image has enough ‘stuff’ in it – call it spirit if you like. But the Cibachrome is no longer the final work.” A remarkable example made this year, Memories lived in this place, hangs on the white studio walls the day I visit. It is a large, almost liquid Lambda C-type print, a luminous collision of bright pink and mossy green. “This looks like the end, doesn’t it?” he remarks with a smile.

“In the history of photography, there will come a point when chemical photography ends. There will be vestiges, but essentially it will become extinct. But as I see it, we are only in the early days of digital production.”

Resolving pictures digitally in this way has freed Fabian Miller to work differently with his images, some made decades previously, and others newly realised. He no longer sells his unique exposures made before 2014, instead reserving them as a “bank of knowledge”, destined in time for the collections of the V&A along with elements of his soon-defunct darkroom. Before then, however, he can rework and revisit them in collaboration with Bodkin, and in this work he sees the shoots of something new. “In the history of photography, there will come a point when chemical photography ends. There will be vestiges, but essentially it will become extinct. But as I see it, we are only in the early days of digital production,” he says, pondering images in Blaze. “There are works we are making that exist in this rare, in-between place where we don’t know yet what the future of these digital methods is.”

Rather than define this shift as a change in direction of his practice, he attributes it as part of a line in photographic history, stretching back to the earliest inventors of the medium. “Those first 15 years were so primitive but so rich, and I feel like these early years in digital printmaking are similarly so,” he says. “There is a learning happening. How much of the integrity of the analogue production system is simply a romantic idea, and how much of it is a real quality in the image that might be carried over? How much of the human can be carried over in the technology? Finding the answers to these questions is what the hybrid position is all about.”