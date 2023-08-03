Portrait of Humanity opens at Belfast Exposed

“Portrait of Humanity is an opportunity to see the very best of portrait photography in the flesh,” says Deirdre Robb, creative director of Belfast Exposed.. “[The work] showcases an extraordinary range of subject matter set against the background of a tumultuous and changing world, united by the common thread of the human experience.” The exhibition is part of Belfast’s Late Night Art initiative, where a number of the city’s art spaces remain open after hours on the first Thursday of every month.

Amongst the Portrait of Humanity Vol.5 series winners are Tatenda Chidora’s conceptual portrait of a pandemic-stricken society; Lucia Jost’s reflection on womanhood in Berlin, and Fernanda Liberti’s ode to the sovereignty of Brazil’s Indigenous Tupinambá community. After having their culture decimated by European colonisation, the Tupinambá people – described by Liberti as “the true essence of the Brazilian people” – have recently claimed back legitimacy and land in their native country. “Finally their cosmovision can breathe freely and their voices are no longer diminished,but are now echoing in the most important rooms in the world,” says Liberti, whose soft yet vivid images capture the richness of their culture.

The Brazilian photographer hopes audiences will take away an important truth from her contribution to the exhibition: “That in order for us to save our planet from human destruction, we must celebrate and learn from Indigenous peoples.”