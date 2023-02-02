Gail Rebhan’s frame narratives

The Chicago-born artist uses image and text compositions to make sense of the world around her, from picket lines and news adverts to her father’s declining health

During a lecture he delivered in Baltimore in 1984, Roy DeCarava, the renowned photographer who worked alongside legendary jazz musicians, allowed himself his own improvisational flourish. In the audience was fledgling photographer Gail Rebhan, along with her husband, Mark and newborn son, Andy. When Andy began to cry, Mark took the responsibility of standing up to carry him outside. Instead of ignoring the interruption, DeCarava incorporated it into his flow. “This connoisseur of jazz commented extemporaneously that a baby’s cry was one of the sweetest sounds,” recounts Sally Stein. In other words, DeCarava didn’t allow this detail to escape the frame.

Extemporaneous detail, the activating beauty of chance, was as important to DeCarava’s work as it was to the musicians he photographed. The critic Geoff Dyer names DeCarava’s fuzzy photo of a young John Coltrane in a candid moment with Ben Webster as “the central photograph in jazz,” precisely because of the “technical failing” of its snapshot-blur. It “succeeds in allowing more time to leak into and spill over from the picture…as if everything around it has been eaten by time,” he writes. For DeCarava, the inability of a single frame to capture sound and movement becomes the best possible communicator of the present, the local time of the music and the historic time of the age ticker-taping out from either side of the picture.