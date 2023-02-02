How Azzedine Alaïa and Arthur Elgort brought high fashion to the streets

“I would say that I’m the luckiest guy,” proclaims the veteran American fashion photographer Arthur Elgort, reminiscing on the early days of his career in the 1980s. “I didn’t do anything special. I was [there] at the right time. I had good models. So it was very easy for me.”

Perched on a stool, Elgort, a dapper 82-year-old, is talking at the opening of the exhibition Azzedine Alaïa, Arthur Elgort. Freedom at Fondation Azzedine Alaïa in Paris. Located down a cobbled courtyard in the Marais, the venue was established in 2007 as an association by the Tunisian-born fashion designer, in order to protect his work and art collection. Three years after Alaïa’s death, it was transformed into a foundation.

On view are a selection of Elgort’s photographs from the 1980s of models such as Naomi Campbell and Christy Turlington, each wearing Alaïa-designed clothes. The photographs are juxtaposed with the actual garment seen in the image, creating a dialogue between the two.