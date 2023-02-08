The artist undoing generations of filial pressure through collage

Hung, a recent photography graduate from London College of Communication, explains how being a female member of a conservative Chinese family meant she was always expected to keep her opinions quiet and uphold the family reputation. She wanted to respond to this through her images, to create a visual riot of hidden middle fingers, scenes that break the strict and tidy rules she lived by (like being told not to play with food), and nude self-portraits through which she could defy gender roles.

Hung’s project is based on The Twenty-four Paragons of Filial Piety – a series of Chinese Yuan-dynasty folk tales about acts of loyalty from children to their parents. When reading them to her as a child, Hung’s father would ask the young Hung if she too would always act loyally within the family, no matter their behaviour. And as she grew up, she realised how much of an impact this pressure had on her and her sense of what felt right or fair.

“By using the old folktales as metaphor, I want to subvert my family’s tradition of keeping family matters a secret,” Hung says. From food items to animals, Hung’s props were partly inspired by the stories, and partly by the objects or goings on in her own family’s apartment. For instance, the image ‘With Deep Concern, Testing His Father’s Stool’ is a retelling of a story in which a loyal son tastes his father’s stool to check if he is ill. “I used fake poo to recreate the story’s original content,” Hung explains. “But the poo also represents the mess my extended family created to make my parents’ life hard.”