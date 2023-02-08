Petty crimes: How fake detective stories morph into a photo series

In 1979, Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Dean Wilson began leading The Department of Marginalised Cases, a new North London police division specialising in peculiar, mundane crimes. DCI Wilson was well-known for his dedication to fighting “petty offences and misdemeanours,” investigating the everyday and the minor: neighbourly arguments, secret gatherings, lost pets, broken trinkets, missing shoes. For Wilson, there was no case too small, with each mystery being treated with the same severity.

Wilson and his Department of Marginalised Cases are a fiction, part of a story developed by Dutch photographer Laura Chen. Born in 1997 and recently graduated from the University of Westminster with an MA in photography, Chen is as much DCI Wilson as Agatha Christie was Poirot.

In her graduate project Being Framed, Chen builds Wilson’s playful, enigmatic world, combining found images with her own street photography, often through collage. “Everything has a story,” she says of her disparate imagery. Chen documents anything that piques her interest, storing it, waiting for correlations and patterns to emerge: a row of disembodied mannequins, a single stiletto hanging off a fence, clouds reflected in windows. “I can sense the history in these objects,” she adds. ”Something grows out of these traces, I look back at what I’ve been shooting, and find a wider story unfolding.”