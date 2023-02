Free to leave: Photographing a generation changed by migration

“I asked to photograph my best friend, Margareta, in her father’s library to document her in a space with someone else’s history.”

Much like an ornithologist studying migratory birds, Jurčević used his camera to explore the movement of people leaving his hometown in Tenja. He sought to understand how their moving away affects a hometown and the identity of its people. The photographs in Silent Fleeting Sorrows don’t show the journeys nor the vast distances travelled but instead invite us into the family homes, gyms and community spaces they left behind. “Everyone I know and worked with for this project has experienced emigration in some way,” he explains. “Maybe they’ve moved away or their mother picks up her paycheck abroad. I wanted to gather all those experiences and tell these stories from my own point of view. I didn’t want to look at the topic as an outsider or present something overly political.” Jurčević’s lens is unhurried and intimate, delicately unpeeling the layers of time.

In one image, he shows us a photo of Ana Maria – an acquaintance who now lives in Ireland. The photo is printed on A4 paper and liberated from a frame, lovingly placed among trinkets her relatives brought home from abroad. Jurčevic was intentional about where he sat his family and friends for his portraits. In the context of the family home, he was interested in how a younger sister might adapt to her big brother’s room after he goes away to university, or how children fit among their parents’ (or grandparents’) memorabilia. “I asked to photograph my best friend, Margareta, in her father’s library,” says Jurčević, “to document her in a space with someone else’s history.” He includes archive photos of his family, most notably of his grandfather, who moved to Germany in the 70s, at the same time that one million Yugoslav citizens moved abroad, prompted by job shortages.