Mark Duffy’s latest photobook plays on the ‘interchangeability of career politicians’

In his self published book Vote No.2, the former UK House of Commons photographer turns to ‘saccharine’ Irish local election posters. After a while, they all start to look strangely similar.

When London-based photographer Mark Duffy returned to his hometown of Galway, Ireland, in the run-up to the 2014 local elections, he was “blown away by the vulgarity of it,” he says. “Election posters litter every lamp post and railing. Fake blue skies and saccharine smiles beam down at you from every surface. I was hit with this scene, as if for the first time.”

His latest photobook, Vote No.2, presents a selection of 50 of these regional politicians’ headshots. We are not told their names, parties or any other distinguishing information – only that they are Irish. The pages are made out of corrugated cardboard and split horizontally, allowing the viewer to remix the faces into myriad combinations.

At one moment, you are looking at a woman’s bespectacled green eyes above an elderly man’s grimacing, moustachioed mouth. Flip the half-pages a couple of times and a thinning comb over sits atop a toothy grin surrounded by red lippy. Each mashup creates a fresh Frankenstein’s monster, but after a while they start to look strangely similar.