Access Granted: Shoair Mavlian’s big plans for The Photographers’ Gallery

It was at Tate that Mavlian carved her identity as a curator. Working closely with Baker, she co-curated exhibitions including Shape of Light: 100 Years of Photography And Abstract Art in 2018 and Don McCullin’s celebrated retrospective the following year. “Simon has been an incredible mentor… When you work in an institution, you very rarely do anything on your own. It’s always a collaboration with colleagues,” she says. “Simon was very generous in that respect. And I try to pass that on, and be generous with colleagues that I work with as well.”

As an emerging curator, Mavlian also found role models across the Atlantic – Anne Tucker at MFA Houston, and Sandy Phillips at SFMOMA, for example – who had “built incredible museum collections and transformed how museums looked at photography”. Ultimately, however, it was the artists that had the biggest impact on her. Developing an interest in work by “older women who had been overlooked”, Mavlian built a close relationship with Ursula Schulz-Dornburg. Since 2011, she has curated several exhibitions of her work, most recently for MEP in 2019.

“Working with people like that was instrumental in the way that I thought about the broadness of the history of photography, and the fact that there’s still so much missing from that history,” says Mavlian, who cites Susan Meiselas, Claudia Andujar, Dayanita Singh and Catherine Wagner as other artists who have profoundly influenced her. “I’m grateful for the time they gave me as a young curator,” she says.

In 2018, Mavlian took a leap into a whole new territory. After almost a decade at Tate, she was appointed director of Photoworks, a registered charity that adopts a more experimental approach to the medium. The organisation does not have a collection or a permanent space, and focuses on early and mid-career photographers.

“What Photoworks allowed me to do was challenge the idea of what photography is… but also challenge the idea of curating and exhibition models,” says Mavlian. “I was never going to have a building as amazing as Tate Modern. So if that was the case, then why would you try and make traditional shows in spaces that aren’t traditional galleries?” Under her tenure, Photoworks established its annual, portable Festival in a Box, and partnerships with organisations such as Jerwood Arts, Historic England and English Heritage.