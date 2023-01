In 2017, a Swedish bank contacted Leslie Matlaisane, nephew of the late Ernest Cole. They had 60,000 negatives languishing in three safety deposit boxes, and Matlaisane, they explained, needed to collect them.

Matlaisane was confused. The identity of who had arranged and financed the archive’s storage was a mystery (as reported by Magnum, it will remain so until an investigation is complete). Despite the curious circumstances, the boxes revealed a treasure trove: thousands of unseen negatives from Cole’s work in South Africa, and those he made on what began as a commission for the Ford Foundation in the US, documenting Black people’s lives in the rural south and urban north, but which Cole never completed.

Matlaisane, who heads the Ernest Cole Family Trust, brought the newly-discovered archive to Magnum in 2018. Part of it now features in House of Bondage at Foam, Amsterdam, the first overview of the South African photographer’s work.

The show takes its title from Cole’s formative and groundbreaking body of work of the same name, initially published as a photobook. Released in 1967 following Cole’s ‘escape’ from South Africa to New York, House of Bondage documents the depths of apartheid: from the bureaucracy that fiercely infringed upon Black people’s rights, to the direct and violent oppression they experienced.

Cole’s studied black-and-white images are not those of an observant photographer apart from the terrible reality surrounding them. Apartheid was Cole’s life. And his powerful photographs were the first time many individuals beyond South Africa had witnessed the country’s abuse of its Black population.