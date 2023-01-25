Community and validation: Leica Women Foto awardees on their career-changing wins

The award-winning photographers Rosem Morton, Rania Matar and September Bottoms discuss validation, community and empowering women through photography

On a summers day in 2018, nurse, photographer and safety trainer, Rosem Morton, was raped. It was a traumatic, shattering event which, in the weeks that followed, left her overwhelmed, afraid and seeking proof – proof of her trauma and, crucially, of her survival. Reaching for her camera, she began to photograph herself and the world around her, visualising the feelings which, at that time, she could not communicate.

In the five years since Morton became a survivor, she has continued to photograph her journey, using her work as a tool to connect with others. And, as her understanding of her trauma has grown, so too has her Leica Women Foto Award-winning body of work, Wildflower.

“Photography just served so many different functions in my life that I am very grateful for,” the photographer explains from her home in Baltimore. “As a survivor, you’re always silenced in this experience. So, if anybody recognises your story, it adds to the validity of your truth.”