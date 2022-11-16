PhotoVogue 2022: How does the ubiquity of images shape our ability to feel?

This belief that fashion can be a tool for social change is ingrained into the DNA of PhotoVogue. How do you respond to critics who denote fashion as consumerist, materialistic, or frivolous?

I would understand why many people think this, because some of the manifestations of fashion are consumerist, materialistic and frivolous – we just need to look at social media to see that. But at its core this is not at all what fashion is – it is a language that speaks about identity and so much more. I have been fighting all my professional life to tell another story about fashion and the representation of it. I have always been fascinated by fashion photography, which reflects the culture and the people of its time, could have the power to shift perceptions and shape identities and has become more and more political. Think of how for instance the cover of a magazine circulates on social media and the internet, how many people can reach. People who before the internet would have never come in contact with it. This alone can be so powerful. I’m glad to work for Vogue, whose mission is culture through the lens of fashion. Not only does Vogue elevate fashion, but we are interested in the historical, sociological, political and self-expressive facets of fashion and how it plays a role in our society.

Could you pick out some exhibiting photographers who are promoting these kinds of values? What stories are they trying to tell, or what kind of social causes are they advocating for?

There are so many – I would say all of them, because as I was saying before, we are talking about a new generation of image makers that are conscious of the society they live in, of the injustices, the prejudices, and who are willing to make a change. There are artists exploring womanhood, such as Jaimy Gail, Ashley Markle, and Rachel Lamb; those who decolonise narratives, such as Xavier Scott Marshall, Silvana Trevale, and Imraan Christian; or those who are exploring new definitions of beauty, such as Aart Verrips, Tara Laure Claire, and Jara García Azor. Elsewhere, Lucrezia Testa Iannilli, Matteo Buonomo, and Eleonora Strano explore the human-nature relationship, while Claudia Amatruda illustrates the experience of living with a disability. The list could go on!