The nexus of Hua’s exhibition is her project Tropism, Consequences of a Displaced Memory: an ensemble of digitally manipulated family archives, treated not as a precious testimony of the past but rather a starting point for exploration and reappraisal. Hua intervenes on photographs of her family, and the result is eerie, underscoring the intangibility of the past and how even one’s own family remains mysterious. Bodies congregating comfortably around a stemware-strewn table are rendered faceless (“Birthday Rue des vignes – Archive from year 88”); relatives posed primly before dark floral curtains are turned into spectral torsos melting into their trousers (“Family portrait at the wedding – Archive from year 85”).

“Everybody sees different things. Many people see ghosts, but many people see movement,” Hua says over coffee at a café in Paris’s 10th arrondissement. “Technically, the distortion that I create is a very simple process — it’s just a tool with Photoshop — but the point is what it reveals. For me, it resonates with me trying to read my story of myself and my family.”

Though she was born here, Hua felt she had to break out of her native France, where cultural assimilation is incentivised over the celebration of origin stories for diasporic residents. She moved to London in 2012, which felt like a more fitting setting, where she remained until the Covid-19 pandemic, when she moved back to Paris. Nevertheless, the feeling of community she was fostering in England’s capital became even more expansive when Hua visited Vietnam for the first time as an adult, in 2016. She has since returned there regularly.