Mame-Diarra Niang’s ‘Same Guent Guii’: “Forgetting is also a starting point”

Interlude in Can I Hold the Mic by Solange Knowles: “I can’t be a singular expression of myself, there are too many parts, too many spaces, too many manifestations, too many lines, too many curves, too many troubles, too many journeys, too many mountains, too many rivers, so many.”

I think about how presence has a presence — we are all radioactive with H/history, it spills out of our pores leaking everywhere. I think about how it speaks in echoes and choruses that say something about who we are, how we have been made and our relationship to/with the world. I also think about a set of questions —offered as a gesture — by writer Nkgopoleng Moloi in her piece titled Black portraiture and the gaze: ‘Everything was beautiful and nothing hurt’, (2021), meditating on an exhibition of the same name, curated by Anelisa Mangcu and Jana Terblanche.

Moloi asks, “Is it possible to read the work of Black artists away from the shackles of historical and political entanglement? And is it possible for Black artists and Black subjects to create fully in the spirit of absolute freedom?” This ultimately leads me to think about Blackness as art and about the hyper-prevalence and visibility of Black figuration(s) across global and localised art ecologies and markets — from the works of Kerry James Marshall (USA) to Zandile Tshabalala (SA), and Ruth Ige (Nigeria), whose exhibition Freedom’s recurring dream, preceded Niang’s Sama Guent Guii at STEVENSON Johannesburg, to name just a few — and also about how such presence can be coopted and commodified.