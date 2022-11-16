Mame-Diarra Niang’s ‘Same Guent Guii’: “Forgetting is also a starting point”

This provocation becomes more pronounced when one reads Sama Guent Guii in relation to the many — racial, national and cultural — parts that make up Mame-Diarra Niang as she shares in a poem written for the exhibition that reads:
I am the past which reappears
I am what is transformed by their memories and my memories
I am these black bodies that I do not recognize
I am this blur
I am made of memory and oblivion
I am this monument of nature, this being that is continually being reborn
This other, who sees themselves as the other.
With this body of work, Niang uses ethereality and abstraction via the blur, as an affirmation of her refusal to portray Blackness as we have come to know and think of it, like Binyavanga Wainaina’s Plastic Man in One Day I Will Write About This Place, who has, “Detached his body from those restraints. He is teasing time and space. His body is a needle, ducking headfirst into the stiff fabric of the world we know… Now he scrambles history with his bod, makes it all a game for the body to enjoy; he is more flexible than physics. He is a plastic man, and he cannot fail.”
Mame-Diarra Niang’s Sama Guent Guii is on show at STEVENSON gallery, Johannesburg, until 19 November 2022.