On the surface, Close Shave centres joy and affirmation. The striking portraits reveal the strength and empowerment of a new generation of Butches that are defiant and unapologetic. Upon closer look, the images also describe the tenderness and care within a community historically misunderstood and discriminated against outside the queer community and from within.

Butch is an aesthetic and identity that conveys an attitude that is impossible to hide, which, together with its rejection of the male gaze, creates a threat to the patriarchy. This has resulted in Butch women bearing the brunt of homophobia for decades. Published in 1928, Radcliffe Hall’s The Well of Loneliness – a semi-autobiographical novel in which a female protagonist longs to be accepted as a man amongst her peers and lovers – was made illegal in Britain under the obscene publications act. Butches in the 40s and 50s risked being arrested and losing their jobs and homes for wearing men’s clothes. It went beyond overwhelming societal pressures to appear physically palatable to the heterosexual majority – these individuals were fighting for their lives and the right to live openly.

Despite the social, political and cultural repression, Butch pioneers like writer Gertrude Stein, painter Romaine Brooks and activist Stormé DeLarverie paved the way for gender non-conforming people in the early part of the 20th century. It wasn’t until the 90s that Butches began to infiltrate the mainstream culture when a shedding of cultural prescriptions about what it meant to occupy your sex started to emerge. Trailblazers like comedian Lea DeLaria, poet Eileen Myles, writer Roxane Gay, and model Jenny Shimizu gained visibility in their respective fields, while the Butch aesthetic began to be appropriated in fashion, cinema and TV. Photographically, Catherine Opie’s Being and Having and Phyllis Christopher’s Dark Room offered radical artistic celebrations of the culture that had previously gone unseen.