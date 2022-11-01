Join Us
Support women photographers with the Female in Focus print sale

© Stefanie Langenhoven.

© Sonali Ohrie.

© Natalia Poniatowska.

© Nicole Benewaah Gehle

© Jennifer Garza Cuen

© Verônica Alkmim França.

© Carmen Daneshmandi.

© Camilla Broadbent.

© Beth Boswell Knight.

© Sujata Setia.

© Tania Malkin.

© Stephanie Diani.

© Persia Campbell.

© Morganna Magee.

© Marisol Mendez.

© Marie Smith.

© Jennifer Blau.

© Jasmine De Silva.

© Gala Semenova.

© Diana Sosnowska.

© Anna Neubauer.

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Limited edition prints from the Female in Focus award will today go on sale, with proceeds used to support the 21 winning photographers

Limited edition prints by winners of British Journal of Photography’s Female in Focus award go on sale today, with 60 per cent of proceeds returned to the winning photographers. A selection of winning images from 2020 and 2022’s awards, all of which are currently on display at Photofusion, London, will be available to purchase as both framed and unframed prints.

Female in Focus, an international photography award from British Journal of Photography and 1854, was established to champion the work of exceptional women photographers from across the globe and directly combat gender inequality in the photography industry. This year’s winning images centre around the theme of home, while those from 2020 explore questions of gender, race, sexuality and beyond.

Selected by an esteemed panel of judges, including Karla Guerrero, founder of Femgrafía and Joanna Milter, director of photography at The New Yorker, the prints on sale include images by 2022 winner Gala Semenova and 2020 winner Jennifer Garza-Cuen. Semeova presents a moving portrait of a daughter supporting her mother after a cancer diagnosis, while ç’s different, though equally striking image, asks what it is that makes us ‘of’ a place.

To view the full list of winning photographers and their works, and to purchase your limited edition print, head to the British Journal of Photography shop.

All prints can be purchased online here until 10 November 2022.

