Ian Beesley’s 45-year documentation of working life in Bradford

Could you tell us the story behind the picture above?

I took this photo in the late 70s. I spent days walking the streets of inner city Bradford photographing children playing street games. This group of boys were playing marbles.Their mother came out to see what I was doing. I told her the purpose of the photos, and she was quite happy to chat. The boy at the back with his hands in his pockets got in touch this year after he saw the photo on the BBC. He couldn’t remember me taking the photo, but he can remember his mum speaking of a strange man with a camera, and how she saw him off with a yard brush. He always wondered if that was true as she had a copy of the photo on her mantlepiece. He came to the exhibition at Salt Mills in Bradford with his family and enjoyed showing his grandkids where he used to live. The boy on the bike also came to the exhibition. Through Facebook and Twitter they have managed to get in touch with the other children in the picture too.