The pictures Orpik took during that period became the basis for her new photobook Stepping Out Into This Almost Empty Road, which she describes as a meditation on the uneasy slippage between peace and political oppression. As she travelled around the area she began learning about the local people, their stories and histories, and the photographs developed from there.

Sometimes people appear in the images – gardening, working, gathering together – but more often they are void of human presence, instead focusing on objects and the traces people leave, from beds and half-built structures to washing drying on the line. “From the beginning I wanted this process to be based on collaboration and invitation and the people I worked with decided how they wanted to be represented, which often resulted in documentation of objects and landscapes that surround them on a daily basis,” Orpik explains. She also adds that the decision not to show faces was sometimes for safety reasons – so as not to expose anyone to the dangers of the political regime in Belarus.