The photobooks not to miss this autumn

The latest instalment of Aperture’s The Photography Workshop Series – for which renowned image-makers provide insight into their creative processes – centres on Graciela Iturbide. The artist was born in Mexico in 1942. Initially, her interest lay in film-making until she met her mentor, the visual artist Manuel Álvarez Bravo. Today, Iturbide is regarded as one of the most influential Latin American photographers of the past four decades, her black-and-white images shifting between poeticism and documentary.

“Surprise always operates within me,” reflected Iturbide in an interview with British Journal of Photography last year. Indeed, Iturbide’s images do not just frame reality; her gaze imbues her subjects with something that transcends the everyday. She draws heavily on her dreams and imagination, and it is these resources she reflects upon in the publication, generously opening up her process so others may learn. As Iturbide writes, “The way each one of us sees is different and is formed by what we have experienced, encountered, and learned as individuals; by what has nourished, surprised, and moved us; by the influences that have left traces in us, even unconsciously.”