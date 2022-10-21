UAL: Course Leader – BA (Hons) Photography

A message from UAL:

Job Title: Course Leader – BA (Hons) Photography

Salary Range: £48,534 – £58,474 per annum

Mode: Full-Time, Permanent

LCC – Elephant and Castle, London UK

This is an exciting opportunity to join our Photography Programme within the Media School at London College of Communication. The programme is currently going through a number of developments to its offer, and from Sept 2022 will have three BA(Hons) and four MA courses; in Photojournalism and Documentary Photography, Commercial Photography, and Photography.

We are seeking an ambitious academic researcher and/or practitioner with a clear vision for the future of Photography as an expanded practice. The successful candidate will lead the BA(Hons) Photography course through its next phase of development, as it builds on its excellent reputation to further establish a unique identity both within the programme, and internationally.

In this significant role, you will be responsible for the academic leadership and management of the course with responsibility for the design, development and delivery of the curriculum, and the maintenance and enhancement of standards.

The successful candidate will bring excellent managerial skills and experience to effectively lead a large team of permanent and hourly paid lecturers and senior lecturers.

The role necessitates subject expertise in contemporary, expanded fields of photographic practices, evidence of innovative teaching practice and curriculum development, and a track record of excellent academic leadership.

You will be responsible to the Photography Programme Director and will contribute to the Programme and Course aims and vision along with your ongoing scholarship and/or practice.

Why choose us?

London College of Communication is a pioneering world leader in creative communications education. We support our students to explore the power of storytelling, develop a career they love, and to make a difference across wider society. Our graduates go on to shape the creative industries by forging their own paths in thoughtful and experimental ways.

For the fourth year running, University of the Arts London is the world’s second University for Art and Design in the QS World University Rankings® 2022.

Your profile

We are looking for an individual who is an authority within the field of contemporary expanded photographic practices and will bring experience in academic leadership and curriculum development, with a particular focus on undergraduate (taught) delivery.

A higher degree in photography or associated fields is essential and you should also have a relevant teaching qualification. You should have a wide-ranging and relevant cultural and contextual knowledge base and be able to apply this to expanded photographic practices.

The successful candidate should possess highly effective interpersonal skills and be a student-centred educator, focused on promoting diversity and inclusivity and with the ability to provide constructive and critical support. The successful candidate should have excellent communication and organisational skills and be able to both lead and work collaboratively with colleagues.

If you have any general queries about this role, you may contact lcc.jobs@lcc.arts.ac.uk or 020 7514 7985.

For further details and to apply please click HERE.

Closing date: 4 November 2022 23:55.

UAL is committed to creating diverse and inclusive environments for all staff and students to work and learn – a university where we can be ourselves and reach our full potential. We offer a range of family friendly, inclusive employment policies, flexible working arrangements and Staff Support Networks. We welcome applicants from diverse backgrounds, including race, disability, age, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion and belief, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, and caring responsibility.