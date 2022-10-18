Hanna Rédling investigates the role of nostalgia in conjuring memories of a ‘better’ time

An assortment of interiors, objects and places coloured in warm oranges, reds and pinks, Rédling’s images explore how old memories can provide comfort, while also generating an aching sense of loss

Nostalgia has always preoccupied Hanna Rédling. It is a feeling that materialises across her projects, in her pink-inflected explorations of girlhood, for example, or in the self-portrait series she shot in the tacky interiors of Hungary’s post-communism motels. But it was not until her latest project, When the water is stirred 2021–ongoing), that Rédling endeavoured to capture the emotions the concept evokes.

“Nostalgia used to be a spatial term about homesickness, and then it became a temporal one about people yearning for the past. Nowadays, I think it’s about comfort and control in an increasingly unpredictable present,” says Rédling over Zoom from her Budapest flat. “As the digital world intensifies, I wanted to find new ways of dealing with the term.”

Rédling describes herself as a photographer who is “easily bored”, constantly asking questions and experimenting with new techniques. She felt depicting something as elusive as “the peculiar atmosphere of postmodern nostalgia” demanded new technological tools.

Her experimental approach involves employing a 3D photogrammetry app on her phone to scan objects and places, actively embracing any glitches to achieve a “fragmented 3D model”. She edits this to create “elastic and jelly-like textures”, overlaying the 3D model with digital photographs or scans of hand-crafted soft-clay forms. The result is a hot, sticky fever dream of images that seem wet to the touch: an assortment of playgrounds, rooms, caravans, cocktails and fruit, all coloured in warm oranges, reds and pinks.