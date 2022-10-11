Lukas Korschan’s debut publication explores the homogeneous, in-between spaces of modern life

When Covid-19 hit, Korschan was forced to remain in one place. He was locked down in Amsterdam, prompting him to make an image edit for the photobook. “At that point, the idea of moving around fluidly to all these places around the world felt so abstract,” he recalls, “I saw the images in a different light and they almost felt like relics from another time.”

While documenting non-places, Korschan began thinking about how Augé’s idea could extend to how people inhabit public spaces when they’re consumed by their phones. There’s an image of a boy sitting on a curb hunched over his screen, completely absorbed by it, which is exemplary of this. “For me, being on your phone and zoning out of the physical world is also a kind of non-place,” he explains. “You could be anywhere, but that experience of being hooked to a screen is the same wherever you go.”

Nowhere Anywhere Everywhere reflects on the uniformity and loneliness of non-places, but also points to the possibilities of beauty and humour in these ordinary surroundings. Korschan’s photographs flit between portraits of soulless environments, frames of fleeting intimacy, and close-up shots of unexpected poetry. Seen through his eyes, mundane scenes are animated by a curious life of their own. His images show us that there can be slivers of intrigue and delight even in these bleak spaces of transit, if only we take a moment to look around on our way to the next destination.